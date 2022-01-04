Sara Bareilles

In January 2022, the “Brave” singer shared photos from a trip to see the Northern Lights via Instagram, and the caption revealed she struggled with depression and anxiety throughout 2021.

“It has been a very low year for me with regard to my mental health, and I am also grateful that part of the reason I can touch my joy again is I finally got the help of some medication,” she shared in the New Year’s post.

The Grammy winner continued, “It’s been a journey to try and pull up, and I found this year I needed more help. It is helping. I am relieved and feel more like myself- and I will find my way again and now it feels possible. If you’re struggling- I see you, and I hope you remember you’re not stuck as long as you’re willing to change the view. Begin Again.”