Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Selena Gomez

The “Rare” singer has been vocal about her struggles with depression and her mental health in the past, but she revealed in April 2020 that she has bipolar disorder. “Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals in the world … And I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things I realized that I was bipolar,” Gomez admitted on Bright Minded: Live With Miley. “When I have more information, it actually helps me, it doesn’t scare me once I know it … When I finally said what I was going to say, I wanted to know everything about it and it took the fear away.”

The Disney Channel alum added, “When I was younger, I was scared of thunderstorms and my mom bought me all these books on thunderstorms and she was like, ‘The more you educate yourself on this, the more that you’re not going to be afraid.’ It completely worked. That’s something that helps me big time.”