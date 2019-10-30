Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Shia LaBeouf

Speaking with the Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast in October 2019, the actor opened up about how his years as a Disney Channel star contributed to his mental health issues. “It was the first time I’d been told I had PSTD,” he said, recalling his experience in rehab after his 2017 arrest. “I just thought I was an alcoholic, like, a true-blue drunk and I needed to deal with that. I knew it was an issue but didn’t know there was this extra whole other thing that was hindering my ability to have any peace in my life and my ability to deal with people.”