Simone Biles

The gymnastics champion withdrew from both the team and all-around finals during the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021.

“After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement at the time. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals.”

After her exit, Team USA went on to earn the silver medal during the team finals, which Biles claimed they might not have earned had she not withdrawn from the competition.

“After that vault, I was like: ‘I’m not in the right headspace, I’m not going to lose a medal for this country and for these girls’ because they worked way too hard for me to go out there and have them lose a medal,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said in a press conference at the time.