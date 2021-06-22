T-Pain Reveals What Triggered His 4 Year Battle With Depression

T-Pain

The “Buy U a Drank” rapper revealed in June 2021 that some harsh criticism from Usher caused his mental health to take a negative turn. “Usher was my friend,” the Florida native recalled of the 2013 conversation during Netflix’s This Is Pop. “I really respect Usher. And he said, ‘I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda f–ked up music.’ … I chuckled a little bit, it was a nervous chuckle. I didn’t understand, you know?”

The comment left a big impression on T-Pain. “That is the very moment, and I don’t even think I realized this for a long time,” he shared. “But that’s the very moment that started a four-year depression for me.”