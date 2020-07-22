Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Tallulah Willis

In July 2020, the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis shared her battle with depression and suicidal thoughts. “A lethal combination of untreated severe chemical imbalance/depression, harmful coping mechanisms and certain debilitating traumas has me questioning if I wanted to continue this life,” she wrote via Instagram. “To have suicidal ideation to me, is to feel there is an unpredictable and unstoppable threat living within your body. In far too often moments, I felt the pain was too overwhelming to keep going. I begged to be saved from my own mind. I am unfathomably lucky that by some unseen force I did not take action on these thoughts.”

Tallulah urged those who are “hurting or questioning harming themselves” to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.