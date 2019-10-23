Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Taraji P. Henson

“I suffer from depression,” the Empire star said in an April 2019 interview with Variety. “My anxiety is kicking up even more every day, and I’ve never really dealt with anxiety like that. It’s something new.” Henson also revealed that she talks to a therapist regularly: “Their job is to make sure you’re mentally sound, whatever that is, and telling you the truth, which might hurt. Sometimes your friends don’t want to hurt your feelings. If I’m going to change for the better, I need honesty, and sometimes your friends and family don’t have it in them to be brutally honest.”