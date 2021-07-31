Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Willow Smith

Smith’s May 2021 performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon triggered memories of an anxiety attack she had before a live performance of “Whip My Hair” when she was younger.

“I was doing the Jimmy Fallon performance and I had a flashback of being, like, 10 or 9 and, like, having an anxiety attack on set,” Smith explained on a July 2021 episode of “The Yungblud Podcast” for BBC Sounds. “And basically feeling like everyone around me was just, ‘You’re just a brat… Why aren’t you grateful? You’re having an anxiety attack,’ but they didn’t see it as an anxiety attack. They saw it like a tantrum.”

The “Transparent Soul” singer explained that she needed to “take time” to process those feelings after reliving the attack.

“I need to go into a little meditation,” the “Transparent Soul” singer said. “I need to separate myself from the situation a little bit and kind of tell myself, ‘You’re not 9. You’re a grown ass woman.’ … And so I have to retrain my mind. So, my mental health is in a very fragile state, but I think it’s a state where it’s about to grow in a really awesome way.”