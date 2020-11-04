Armie Hammer

During the 2020 GQ Heroes conference, the Rebecca actor opened up about his mental health issues while in lockdown. Hammer — who split with wife Elizabeth Chambers in July — said that he had “a very intense wake-up call one day” and realized he “needed” help, which led to him seeing a therapist at least once a week. He also admitted that he struggled in quarantine due to having a lack of distractions.

“There was one specific moment where I was not in my best mental state … and in the midst of this moment that was very intense, I had a very intense moment of clarity, where I sat my head up and thought, I’m not OK,” he explained on October 28. “I can’t be the best father if I’m not the best version of myself. I can’t be the best friend. I can’t be the best actor. I don’t think I’ll ever get to the point where I say, ‘I’ve nailed it. This is it. I’m happy…’ But I love the idea of struggling to get that a little bit more every day.”