Christopher Wood

The Supergirl actor shared a “Just Checking In” checklist with his followers via Instagram on March 24, reminding everyone that it’s necessary to take some “me time” and reflect inwards. “I see a lot of ideas circulating that are ‘distractions’ for how to get through this time: what tv shows to watch, video games to play online, ideas for FaceTime hangouts… but it’s important to take a moment each day to STOP distracting ourselves and focus attention on our mental health,” he wrote at the time. “Call your people and check on them, and use these questions to make sure they’re doing okay. Tell them you’re #justcheckingin and run these questions together, then make a plan to check on someone new tomorrow. We all need some encouragement right now—take care of yourself and take care of your loved ones!”