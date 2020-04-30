Grant Gustin

The Flash star got real about his battle with anxiety, which began when he was “probably 4 or 5” years old,” during an interview on the Inside of You podcast in April.

“Anxiety is ever-present in my life, for sure,” the actor said. “I’ve come a long way with taking a little pressure off myself … I’ve always been really hard on myself and I still am, but I put way too much pressure on myself early on and got in my way a lot and I think it shows, in my opinion at least, in the work, like how wound up I was and how focused I was on getting it right. It gets in your way for sure.”