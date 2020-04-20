Hayley Kiyoko

“I had a really productive talk with my therapist today. I’ve been struggling just like many of you over trying to comprehend our new reality,” the “She” singer wrote via Instagram on March 24. “We are experiencing grief for the life that we imagined, over the life that we currently have. The timeline we thought we had control over is completely out of our hands. That life we imagined can and will happen but we are forced to appreciate the now. It’s OK to feel uncomfortable, upset, lost, frustrated, we have to go through the grieving process but once we do, we will see the beauty of now. And we will triumph.”