Stars Who Have Spoken Out About Mental Health Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic: Shawn Mendes, Lili Reinhart and More

Hunter Hayes Stars Who Spoke Out About Mental Health Amid COVID-19
Hunter Hayes

“I’ve heard it from a lot of different walks of life, a lot of different stories, and a lot of different sort of histories, and definitely felt it myself,” Hayes told ET in May 2021. “I mean, I know for me what the past sort of year was, not just exclusively because of the pandemic, but also just because of big life changes.”

The country singer added: “And, I think it invited me to share more of my story, share more of the things I worked through. And it also felt safe, because I think before, I may have been a little hesitant to share as much of my story as I do now. Because you’re always worried — I was always worried that — I didn’t want people to have a negative attachment to the conversation about mental health.”

