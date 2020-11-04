Wellness

Stars Who Have Spoken Out About Mental Health Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic: Shawn Mendes, Lili Reinhart and More

By
J Balvin mental health covid
 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
41
1 / 41
podcast
LTG_Fall_600x338_10.31.20

J Balvin

The “Azul” singer revealed he has recently faced some “challenges” during a tearful Instagram Story video on November 3. “This time it’s anxiety and some depression,” he told his fans. “I don’t like acting or faking my happiness or that everything is perfect. I’m like any human being. I’m fragile and vulnerable, possibly more than all of you.” The Colombian musician has been vocal about his mental health ups and downs over the years and assured his fans that he will get through this dark moment in time. “Soon, the storm will pass and I’ll be back cracking jokes with you all,” he said. “I’m not here to act but to be real and share what I’m feeling in the moment.”

Back to top