J Balvin

The “Azul” singer revealed he has recently faced some “challenges” during a tearful Instagram Story video on November 3. “This time it’s anxiety and some depression,” he told his fans. “I don’t like acting or faking my happiness or that everything is perfect. I’m like any human being. I’m fragile and vulnerable, possibly more than all of you.” The Colombian musician has been vocal about his mental health ups and downs over the years and assured his fans that he will get through this dark moment in time. “Soon, the storm will pass and I’ll be back cracking jokes with you all,” he said. “I’m not here to act but to be real and share what I’m feeling in the moment.”