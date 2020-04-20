Jana Kramer

“I think it’s important to voice how you’re feeling. If I’m being honest I’ve hit all the different waves,” the One Tree Hill alum wrote via Instagram on March 21. “I was naive in the beginning, terrified last week, nervous, anxious, scared and now today I’m depressed. It hit me like a damn truck this morning. Just out of nowhere I started crying. I think I shocked [my husband] Mike [Caussin].”

Kramer continued, “I was having guilt for feeling those emotions because I’m not sick, my family isn’t sick so how can I be upset? But I believe we are entitled to feeling upset because of the times right now. We are all financially stressed and it keeps me up thinking how I’m gonna support my family when I can’t work.”