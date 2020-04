Jessica Chastain

The California native got real about stress and mental health in honor of National Stress Awareness Day on April 16. “These past few months have been rough on us all and it’s important to remember that ONE we are not alone TWO it’s okay to feel the feels! & THREE please take time to find healthy habits that make you feel good,” Chastain wrote via Instagram. “We’re all in this together. I love you 💞”