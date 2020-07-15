Jewel

In a town hall hosted by Washington, D.C., TV station WETA and the National Alliance on Mental Illness on July 14, Jewel opened up about her experience with mental health struggles. “Feelings and thoughts are like the weather … My tremendous anxiety, my panic attacks — not every thought and feeling is a fact,” the singer explained. “Just because it’s happening in my brain doesn’t mean it’s the truth … Learning to let it pass through my brain like the weather is a skill that really served me well.”