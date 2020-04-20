Julianne Hough

“There have been some super intense highs and then the pendulum must swing to the intense lows,” Hough admitted about her at-home quarantine on April 9 via Instagram. “Staying true to the path and gradually settling in. Giving myself permission to take the space and time to find my way back to the middle- The Space Between!” A few weeks prior, the Dancing With the Stars judge told her followers to go inward amid the pandemic. “Put some music on and dance. Dance is the best thing you can do for your energy and emotional field to transform fear in to liberation,” Hough wrote via Instagram on March 14.