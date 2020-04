Kacey Musgraves

“Some days I feel really productive and I do things around the house and I have fun actually, and some days I’m a f–king mess and I’m a total bitch and I’m really irritable and I’m not in a good mood and I don’t exercise and I eat like crazy,” the country singer said during a live-streamed concert on April 20. “It’s all normal. So don’t feel crazy, don’t feel alone.”