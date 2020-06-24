Kelly Clarkson and Chelsea Handler

Kelly Clarkson and Chelsea Handler opened up about how therapy has helped them during a June 24 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The comedian shared that she started therapy after the 2016 presidential election. “I had a lot of anger and I had a lot of rage about [President Donald Trump] being elected,” she explained.

Clarkson, for her part, added: “I actually, 100 percent, know and go to therapy. You think you’re past it, and although you know the situation and think you figured it out, you just don’t realize how much PTSD comes into play when something triggers you like that.”