Kendall Jenner

The model joined the “How Are You Really?” challenge on May 14, to speak about her mental health amid the coronavirus quarantine. “For me, I have some really good days, where I wake up in the morning and make a list of what I want to get done. I’ll be super productive. Then the days that I don’t really have as much going on, I tend to get a bit anxious.” The reality TV star continued, saying, “To calm myself down I usually read a book or meditate, or even sit outside and enjoy nature or something. I’m off and on. I will say my bad days aren’t the greatest. I’m trying to get through them, I’m trying to find my little remedies and not feel alone.”