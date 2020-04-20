Lili Reinhart

“To those out there who feel their depression worsening because of what’s happening, I’m right there with you,” the Riverdale actress admitted via Twitter on March 24. “What can we do to make this better? I find that listening to music and drawing/painting is calming.” The Hustlers star also adopted a puppy, and regularly checks in with her fans via social media. “I have learned to cherish the people in my life who have stood by me through my best and my worst,” she explained on April 17.