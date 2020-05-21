Lily Collins

“On the surface, this was a happy, confident girl,” Collins wrote via Instagram on May 20, alongside a photo of herself as a teenager. “On the inside, I was struggling with so much insecurity and doubt within myself. At this age throughout my late teens and into my twenties, it felt really difficult to speak out about my internal struggles — with family, with relationships, eating disorders and overall uncertainty.” The Mirror Mirror actress noted that speaking out about mental health shouldn’t be “taboo” and “we shouldn’t be afraid to speak to each other about [the topic].”

She continued: “We’re here to get each other through these moments not judge one another for having them. So if I could remind that younger me of one thing it would be that I’m never alone. We’re never alone. We need to lean on good friends and family, focus on the positives, and try our hardest not compare ourselves to others. I’m the only person who can be me. I should love myself as I am. Believe me, I know this isn’t easy and right now it may be even harder as we’re forced to face even our darkest shadows. But let’s give ourselves and each other a little boost of encouragement this week and everyday moving forward and try our hardest not to judge one another too harshly. Self care is not selfish. It’s self love.”