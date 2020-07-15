Mikaela Shiffrin

The Olympian revealed that she began prioritizing her mental health after dealing with performance anxiety following the 2014 Sochi Olympics. “I would get to the start, and totally freeze,” she said via video on July 12 while virtually joining the crowd at Colorado’s Nottingham Park for the He(art) of Vail Valley’s Youth event. “My eyes would start watering. I’d feel like I had to gag or like my throat was closing and I couldn’t breathe anymore. This happened almost every single race for an entire season, about three minutes before I was actually supposed to go and race my run.”

Shiffrin continued, “I never expected that I would be somebody who was completely petrified by pressure and by performance anxiety. But I went through a phase of that, and I had to learn how to control my mind and my emotions and stress.”