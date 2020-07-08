Paris Jackson

Following the loss of her dad, Michael Jackson, in 2009, the California native fell into a depression. More than 10 years later, she opened up about her experience with self-harm and mental health treatment. “For me, my depression comes in waves, so even though the lows are unbearably low, I would still rather that than nothing,” she said on her Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn series. “Pain is way better than just numb because at least you’re feeling something.” Jackson explained that during her darkest moments, she attempted suicide “many times,” and was later sent to boarding school in Utah. “I learned a lot about myself. The problems that I went there with got fixed, but I left with way more than I came in with,” she said. “I’m trying to just be content. … Self-love s–t is hard.”