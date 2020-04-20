Prince William and Duchess Kate

“The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said in a joint statement via Twitter on March 29. “We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health. It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being. By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead.”