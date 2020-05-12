Robert Pattinson

“I’m definitely much more calm than I used to be. If this was a few years ago or whatever, it would be a whole different story,” the Twilight star said in his GQ June 2020 cover story, for which he shot his own photos while isolated in London. “I’ve definitely been trying to help my family find, like, a calm, I guess. I think I probably ended up finding a new level of patience in myself. That’s probably, that’s probably a major thing. … I think everybody thinks it’s a pretty weird time.”