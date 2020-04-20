Selena Gomez

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer revealed details about her mental health struggle during the April 3 episode of Miley Cyrus’ “Bright Minded” Instagram Live show. At the time, Gomez explained that she realized she was bipolar after going to “one of the best mental hospitals in the world.” She noted that her diagnosis helped her to know more about herself. “When I have more information, it actually helps me,” the former Disney Channel star said. “It doesn’t scare me once I know it … When I finally said what I was going to say, I wanted to know everything about it and it took the fear away.”