Selena Gomez, More Stars Speak Up About Mental Health Amid COVID-19

Selena Gomez

On October 11, the “Look at Her Now” singer hosted an Instagram Live discussion with Dr. Vivek Murthy about mental health amid the global pandemic. “In the beginning, I couldn’t deal with it that well,” Gomez said. “I kind of went into a bit of a depression. Then, I started going into a place where I was really writing and being active, and then I guess it just forced me to have that time.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum added, “And again, I’ve been able to spend time with those people, those quality people, a lot more than I ever had and spending a lot more time with my family.”