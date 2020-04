Shawn Mendes

The Canadian crooner shared five tips for getting through the stress and hard times in a story for Time on April 16. He explained first and foremost that it’s important for people to “allow yourself to feel.” He then told his fans to take “10 deep breaths in a moment of stress” and “try and call or FaceTime friends and family daily to stay connected.” Mendes also recommended meditation and exercise or getting outside daily.