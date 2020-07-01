Sia

The “Chandelier” singer opened up about her past mental health struggles during her rise to fame and following her short-lived marriage to Erik Anders in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on June 30. “I went into wig mode and behind the scenes stuff,” she said of her musical start. “In the beginning I sent a pretty clear message, ‘Can you just leave me alone for a little while? Because I’m having kind of a nervous breakdown. I’ve put a wig on so that you know I don’t want to be famous,’ and I sent a clear message, and people have been extremely respectful of that message. Then I got married, got a divorce almost as quickly. That was super devastating. It brought up a lot of developmental trauma, and I was in bed for three and a half years.”

She explained that her childhood traumas and being thrown in the limelight also led to feelings of depression. “I had a lot of suicidal ideation over the last three and a half years. I couldn’t get out of bed. I was finally diagnosed with complex PTSD and not a bipolar two,” the musician explained. “So I thought I’d been living with bipolar two, and then I was actually correctly diagnosed as having complex PTSD from a number of childhood and developmental things, and then a bunch of adult trauma as well. And then I also think that getting famous should fall under a traumatic category, and I think that’s why a lot of our celebrities are in rehab and killing themselves. It’s the greatest disappointment.”