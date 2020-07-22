Tallulah Willis

The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis opened up about her battle with mental health via Instagram on July 21. “A lethal combination of untreated severe chemical imbalance/depression, harmful coping mechanisms and certain debilitating traumas has me questioning if I wanted to continue this life,” Tallulah wrote. “To have suicidal ideation to me, is to feel there is an unpredictable and unstoppable threat living within your body. In far too often moments, I felt the pain was too overwhelming to keep going. I begged to be saved from my own mind. I am unfathomably lucky that by some unseen force I did not take action on these thoughts.”

Tallulah also referred individuals who are “hurting or questioning harming themselves” to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.