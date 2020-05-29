Taraji P. Henson

The Empire alum opened up about her well-being during the COVID-19 crisis while discussing her new mental health program, which is targeted at helping people of color amid the coronavirus pandemic. “When COVID happened, my heart went out and I just knew that people were suffering and they’re suffering alone in isolation,” she told CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Sanjay Gupta on May 28. “I’m blessed. I can call my therapist. I can pay for it without thinking about it, but what about those who can’t?”