Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt

Bachelor Nation couple Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch, who were set to marry in November 2020, announced they pushed back their wedding to 2021. “With everything going on in the world, uncertainty ahead, and so many changes happening in our lives (more on that soon) we realized it was time to take a step back and reevaluate our priorities,” Loch posted via Instagram. “And as much as I was disappointed at first (mostly bc now we won’t get married on Friday the 13th) it’s been a great reminder of why we’re getting married in the first place,” she added. “I wouldn’t want to tackle 2020 & the rest of life with anyone else by my side. 2021 is our year @kevin.c.wendt. To all the 2020 brides, keep your head up.”