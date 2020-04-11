Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

The “On the Floor” singer and the former baseball player had planned to tie the knot in the summer but social distancing pushed their wedding plans back. “It did affect it a little bit. We will see what happens now,” Lopez told Ellen DeGeneres via video chat on April 7. “Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now as far as dates or anything like that. We’re just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. So, again, it’s something we’re just going to have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out.”