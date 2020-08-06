Jenny Slate and Ben Shattuck

The Parks and Recreation alum and her fiancé were set to tie the knot on the summer solstice in June, but were forced to change their plans for the health and safety of their guests. “We postponed the wedding, which is, like, not anything I ever saw coming,” Slate said during a July appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Once you get engaged, I mean, I was like, ‘OK, and soon I’ll get married.’ But actually, what happened was a pandemic happened.” The pair announced their engagement in September 2019, more than one year after the Gifted actress’ second split from Chris Evans.