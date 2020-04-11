Lala Kent and Randall Emmett

The Vanderpump Rules star and The Irishman producer confirmed their April 18 wedding was postponed in a statement to Page Six on March 18. “We have decided to move the date of our wedding to July, given the unfortunate circumstances of what is going on,” the joint statement read. “We are obviously saddened by this but for the ultimate safety of our families and guests.”

