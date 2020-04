Taraji P. Henson and Kelvin Hayden

The Empire star told Extra on March 31 that their wedding ceremony is pushed back from April until July to accommodate the couple’s older family members. “Our grandparents, my grandmother is about to turn 96, his is 86, how do we get them to the wedding now? Now, we are concerned, just trying to figure out the safest and best way,” the actress said at the time.