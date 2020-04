Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum and her fiancé had planned for a big family affair at their spring wedding but the couple had to postpone their nuptials. “We were going to go get married in April and try to get as many of our six kids together and all of that,” Gunvalson told Hollywood Life on April 2, adding that there’s no rush “to get down the aisle right now.”