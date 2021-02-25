Amanda Kloots

After announcing in February 2021 that she was able to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the Talk cohost reacted to criticism regarding how she was eligible to do so. (Kloots lives in California, where only individuals who are 65 and older or employed as essential workers were eligible at the time it was administered to her.)

“The post that I posted did get some shame. It got a lot of positivity, but [it] also got a lot of shame,” the fitness instructor — whose husband, Nick Cordero, died in July 2020 from the virus — said on the CBS daytime show. “And I’m not gonna even focus on that shame ’cause I don’t spend time in my life focusing on negativity, but this post got a lot of shame. The shame got press. That press turned into conversation. That conversation turned into awareness. And then that awareness created a positivity. That is how I roll and that is how I live my life.”

She continued, “I received so many DMs from people saying, ‘I did not know that you could go wait to see if people didn’t show up for appointments to get this vaccine. I did not know that they throw out vaccines at the end of the day if people don’t show up for their appointment. I did not know that you could get on a waiting list and get possibly called if somebody didn’t show up for an appointment. I didn’t know that this vaccine has a shelf life, that it would be thrown in the trash if it isn’t used.’”