Ariana Grande

The Voice coach snapped a sideways, masked selfie in August 2021 to empower her fans to get vaccinated. She captioned it, “Vaxxed n masked. 🖤 This is your gentle reminder to please get your vaccines if you are eligible. This thing is not yet over !”

The Sam & Cat alum aimed to share “some info because I care,” and continued her post, “I’d like to help anybody who is hesitant or curious with making their decision. This delta variant is very new and since data is changing all the time, I’ll source some links for you to stay up to speed yourself but so far… we do know that it spreads much more easily compared to previous variants. … And yes although you can still get it while vaccinated, the vaccine helps to protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death ! all great things to be protected against in my book. Please and reassure yourself why getting vaxxed is the move. save a life or two. who knows.”