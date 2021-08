Bill Pullman

The Independence Day actor recreated one of his most famous scenes in a new Budweiser commercial to promote free beer and COVID-19 vaccines in June 2021. In the advertisement, Pullman gave a new speech for the 4th of July to help promote more Americans to get vaccinated. This ad is part of a new campaign that offers a free beverage to any vaccinated American (over the age of 21) at MyCooler.com/beer.