Billie Eilish and More Celebs Who Have Spoken Out About the Vaccine

Billie Eilish

The “Happier Than Ever” singer revealed in December 2021 that she suffered from a breakthrough case of COVID-19 in August. While she was still struggling with the lingering side effects of the virus at the time of her sit down on the Howard Stern Show, she credited the vaccine with saving her life.

“I think if I weren’t vaccinated, I would have, like, died, because it was bad,” she told host Howard Stern. “When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible. But really, in the scheme of COVID, it was not bad. You know what I mean? When you’re sick, you feel f—ing horrible.”