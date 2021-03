Billy Crystal

The When Harry Met Sally star detailed his experience receiving his first dose of the Moderna vaccine during an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in January 2021. “I got the injection and a free scarf,” he joked of his trip to Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. “I was glad to get this first step toward hugging my kids and my grandchildren again. And I do have a pre-existing, underlying condition — which is terror. So, that was good that I got that [vaccine].”