Britney Spears

The “Toxic” singer posted an Instagram video with boyfriend Sam Asghari in April 2021 after they both got their first shot. “Got the COVID vaccine 😳💉 …. Great success 😂 …. High-five 🖐🏻 !!!!!! @samasghari,” she captioned the clip. The Grammy winner then spoke about the vaccine, saying, “It was nothing. I felt nothing. I feel fine and I hope I continue to stay fine.”