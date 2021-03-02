Dolly Parton

After donating $1 million in April 2020 to COVID-19 research at Vanderbilt University, the country music icon posted a photo of herself receiving the vaccine. “Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine,” she captioned the Instagram pic in March 2021, tagging Vanderbilt Health.

Parton told CNN in February 2021 why she initially wanted to wait to be vaccinated. “I’m going to get it, though,” she said at the time. “I didn’t want to jump line. I didn’t donate the money so I could be protected. I did it for everybody.”