Emmy Rossum

The Shameless alum shared the first photo of her baby girl, born in May 2021, to promote the COVID-19 vaccines. Rossum kissed her daughter in an Instagram photo in July 2021, alongside the caption, “When I was pregnant I got vaccinated. Not only did we have a healthy, beautiful baby girl but we also just learned our daughter now has antibodies. In short, stop being an irresponsible idiot and get the vaccine.”