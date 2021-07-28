Greta Thunberg

The teenage activist shared that she received her first dose of the vaccine via Instagram in July 2021. “Today I got my first COVID-19 vaccination dose,” she captioned a masked selfie. “I am extremely grateful and privileged to be able to live in a part of the world where I can already get vaccinated. The vaccine distribution around the world is extremely unequal. … No one is safe until everyone is safe. But when you get offered a vaccine, don’t hesitate. It saves lives.”