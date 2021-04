Jessica Chastain

Chastain shared some wise words on Instagram in March 2021. “My vaccine time has finally come! This is so much more than just a shot in the arm,” she captioned a selfie, displaying a Band-Aid on her arm. “It’s our way to fight back against COVID, protect ourselves and keep those around us safe and healthy. I believe in science! If we listen to the experts, life as we knew it is just around the corner.”