Jonathan Van Ness

The Queer Eye star, who is HIV positive, rejoiced in February 2021 as he revealed that he was able to get a COVID-19 vaccination with his preexisting health condition. “In NY, where I’m working the vaccine program expanded to include people w pre-existing conditions, being HIV+ is one of the conditions that allows folks to be vaccinated,” he captioned an Instagram pic of the vaccine being administered to him. “So, if you’re HIV+ please check your states guidelines to see if you’re eligible and get vaccinated against COVID-19! There was a list of other conditions that allows for vaccination so wherever you are check the lists and see if you can get in line.”

He added, “Some places like Cali will give leftover doses but just see what’s happening in your area. Had I not been looking online everyday I wouldn’t have seen, so def get involved with your search. This was my first shot and other than minor soreness in my arm had no side effects and will get my second shot in a few weeks.”